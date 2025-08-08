Kidnapping: Alumni, Family Seek Fund For Ransom

Family members and the association of old students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) have begun to raise funds for the payment of the ransom demanded by the kidnappers of Omoniyi Eleyinmi.

The abductors of Eleyinmi, a member of staff of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, have demanded a ransom of N7 million for the release of the victim.

Eleyinmi, a faculty officer in the institution’s Faculty of Education, was abducted five days ago while returning to his residence in Supare-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Council Area of the state, from work.

A family source said the kidnappers had made contact with the Eleyinmis’ family on Thursday for the ransom. He was also allowed to speak with his wife on Wednesday to verify that he is alive.

The source disclosed that the kidnappers had initially demanded an N100 million ransom, but it was later reduced to N7 million after a series of pleas and negotiations.

Following the development, the Alumni Association of AAUA, where Eleyinmi also graduated from, has called for donations from Nigerians to raise the demanded ransom and immediately secure the victim’s release from captivity.

In a statement issued by the Global Publicity Secretary of the association,

O’Seun Ogunsakin appealed that timely donations will go a long way in ensuring that Eleyinmi reunites with his family hale and hearty.

The statement reads in parts, “Distinguished Alumni, I am sure that the majority of you must have heard the news of the kidnapping of one of us, Niyi Eleyinmi, who is the Faculty Officer of the Faculty of Education, AAUA.

“Eleyinmi was kidnapped on Monday, and the kidnappers have demanded a sum of seven million Naira (₦7,000,000). It is on this note that I want to passionately appeal to you to donate towards securing the safe release of Niyi from his captors.

“We have just 24 hours to raise the sum mentioned above. Kindly make your donation into the account below: Polaris Bank 1011167606 Akinwande Joyce Morenikeji. May God help us as we make the donation.”

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) in the state, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has directed tactical commanders to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt as well as apprehend those involved in the abduction.

Ayanlade, who dissociated the command from ransom payment, said, “The Commissioner of Police has directed all tactical commanders to swiftly act and ensure that the victim is rescued. He also directed that all suspects connected with the crime be apprehended.

“We are assuring the people of Ondo State that we are on top of the situation, and we are not resting on our oars.”