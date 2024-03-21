Kidnapping: Abductors Of Kaduna Students Must Be Track Down – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris on Thursday said the Federal Government will soon track down and prosecute those who kidnapped the Kaduna school children.

Speaking in an interactive session with media executives and practitioners in Kano State, the Minister said President Bola Tinubu has ordered all security services to move quickly and make sure the schoolchildren who were kidnapped recently in Kaduna were freed without incident and returned to their families.

The minister, however, counselled journalists not to embellish the exploits of kidnappers and criminals.

“Mr President is disturbed that journalists celebrate the activities of kidnappers and bandits on the pages of national dailies.

“He believes that such publicity encourages the unpatriotic elements,” he said.