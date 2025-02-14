Kidnappers To Businessman: We Don’t Believe In God; Only Money, Devil

Share

…said he paid N7.3m ransom and they still took his car

Some kidnappers who abducted a businessman, Obinna Udemba, told him to forget about God, because they do not believe in God, but only in money, which is the reason they engage in kidnapping.

The gunmen frankly told Udemba that there is nothing like God, and that if there is truly God and if He hears prayers, He would have come down to save him from their hands.

The kidnappers said as long as they have abducted him, the only thing that can save him from them is money, saying, they don’t believe in God, rather they believe in devil.

Genesis

According to the victim, “On December 10, 2024, I was on my way to my village in Ozubulu to supervise a building project when the incident happened, I was driving in my Toyota camry car, when I got to somewhere around Mmili John area, close to Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, I noticed that a Mercedes Benz SUV was following me behind.

“Immediately I noticed that the vehicle was following me, I speed up, but they also speed up after me. I slowed down, they also slowed down. Initially, I thought the driver was not familiar with the road that was why they were following me.

But as I approached Mmili John area, they suddenly speed up and overtook and double crossed me. When they succeeded in crossing me, they started shooting at me and they dragged me out of my car.”

He added that they blinded folded him and started dragging him on the floor: “I was blindfolded they dragged me on the floor and forced me into their vehicle. They were five in number.

While three stayed with me in their own vehicle, two drove my own car after them. I was still being blindfolded and they drove for a long distance. “After a while we entered into the bush where they have their camp.

When I got there, I met two other young boys who had earlier been abducted by the kidnappers. The two boys told me that they were kidnapped from Ifite in Awka area of the state on Monday night, while they kidnapped me on Tuesday morning.

They kept me and the two others till December 14, 2024, that was for four days.” “My second day in their camp, I was asked how much I have in my bank account, I told them I have just N2.3 million, I was told they needed nothing less than N15 million from me before I can be set free.

“I was told the other two boys I met in their camp will pay N10 million each before they will also be set free. When I told them the amount I had in my account one of them transferred the money bit by bit into their point of sale (POS), that was how the N2.3 million in my account was withdrawn.

“It was after they withdrew the money, that I was given my phone back to call my family members that I have been kidnapped. I called my brother and sister, then I called my junior brother who lives in Australia.

My family members were able to contribute N5 million which was paid to the kidnappers. It was not easy to be in the forest. The kidnappers also seized my car and three phones.”

Food

“It was an unfortunate experience in the forest, I was given food once a day with the other two boys I met there. “This was the experience throughout the day I spent there.

We were only fed once. My eyes was also blindfolded. They always warned us not to open our eyes, that whoever tried to open it will be killed. “It is either they bring eba and egusi soup, or they bring rice and pour palm oil on it and sprinkle salt on it.

That was how we were surviving. They told us that if we refused to eat and we die of hunger in their camp, they will still collect ransom from our family. Saying it is better for us to remain alive, so that they collect ransom and send us back to our family alive.

“Sometimes, before we eat, they will beat hell out of us, complaining that our family members are yet to pay them. There was a day I was beaten I thought I will die, but God saved me.

I went through a lot in the hands of those bad guys. I never prayed to fall into their hands again in my entire life, they are mean.”

Freedom

Udemba said he doesn’t know the location where they were kept, because he was blindfolded for the period he spent in captivity of the kidnappers. But always heard the sound of plane flying over them in the forest where they were.

He said: “The fateful day I and the two others were released, we were squeezed into the booth of their car and one of them drove my own car behind us and took us into another forest and then stopped and pushed us out and ordered us to face the forest, it was when we were walking around blindfolded that we came across a tricycle rider who helped us to remove the blindfold and helped us out of the place.

“Before we came across the tricycle rider, we walked a long distance in the forest. It was the tricycle rider that dropped us at Igbariam junction. It means we were kept around the airport area in Umueri, because planes were flying over us.

Those boys do not believe in God. One of them told me that they only believe in Money and devil. “It was told one early morning when I was praying that there is nothing like God. Saying, if there is truly God and He hears prayers, he would have saved me from them.

He said as long as I have been kidnapped, the only thing that can save me is money. In fact, one of them also said to me that if God is truly in existence, why can’t he descend and take his gun from him.”

On the day we were about to be released from their camp, they gathered us together and tutored us that we should not be leaving our houses very early in the morning, or staying late in the night. He said that period was when they carry out their operations.

They also told us that we should not be using expensive cars while moving around town, because those are the things that attract them. Within the days I stayed there, they were always beating us. “They beat me one fateful day, I thought I would die.

One day, while they were beating me, their commander came and stopped them and also scolded them so hard, asking if they wanted to kill me. The leader even begged for the beating given me.”

Corpses

Meanwhile, Udemba said three days after he was released by the kidnappers, he was told that the kidnapped Anambra lawmaker, Hon Justice Azuka and three other corpses were found at a swampy area near the second Niger Bridge area of the state.

He said he was told that it was a combined team of Anambra State Anti-Touting and Agunechemba Security Squads that found the decomposing bodies in the swampy area.

“It was the security squad of the state government that noticed that the corpses were male and Female, with their skulls already detached from their bodies in the swamp. The corpses were suspected to be kidnapped victims.

“They may have been killed by their abductors and dumped at the site for either not paying ransom or they paid; but still killed the victims to cover their tracks.”

It was gathered that the operatives found bullet holes on their skulls and that they used expended cartridges of pump action gun, suggesting that they were shot dead by their abductors.

Advice

Udemba, however, called on the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to do more in the area of security of life and property. “I know he is trying, but he needs to do more, the rate of insecurity in Anambra is alarming, everywhere you hear kidnapping and killings every day in every part of the state.

“I want him to concentrate more on security issues, because even if all the roads in Anambra are built today and if the people using them are all killed by kidnappers, it’s still of no benefit.

Until this moment, I have still not recovered my car and other belongings the kidnappers took from me. Anambra government should intensify efforts to stop this issue of kidnapping in the whole of South East region.

“The kidnapper’s notoriety has crippled the economic activities in the South East region, and majority of those doing the job are not outsiders, but our people and it is affecting our image as an ethnic group. The South East governors should come together and find a lasting solution to the menace.”

