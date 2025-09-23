Kidnappers Shoot Victim On The Legs ‘Cause Kinsmen Paid ‘Only’ N2m Ransom

Provoked that the kinsmen of their victim paid N2 million from the N10 million demanded ransom, the kidnappers of an Ogwashi-Uku man in Delta State, simply identified as Joe, opened fire on his legs in anger before abandoning him in the bush.

He was rescued by the Police Command Special Anti-kidnapping and Cyber squad from the kidnappers’ den where he was kept after paying a ransom of N2m, which they termed as ‘very small.

But the Police Public Relations Office SP, Bright Edafe, in Asaba yesterday said luck ran against of the gang as the command received a distress call that a young man was kidnapped at his residence in Ogwashi-Uku and whisked to unknown destination.

He said, “The kidnappers after collecting N2,000,000 shot his legs for not paying enough money. The CP immediately detailed the Command’s Special Anti-kidnapping and Cyber squad to the scene.