Kidnappers Request For Ransom, Food, Illicit Drugs, Recharge Cards From Families Of Victims – Edo Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Maria Edeko, on Tuesday, while raising the alarm over an increasing rate of kidnapping in Uromi and Uzea communities in Esan North-East Local Government Area said kidnappers often request for food, illicit drugs and recharge card from families of victims.

Edeko urged the state government to procure drones for surveillance for the troubled areas in order to curb the resurging kidnapping menace.

The alarm was raised in a matter of urgent public importance co- sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Maria Edeko, (Representing Esan North-East Constituency II), Donald Okogbe and 9 others on the floor of the house.

Moving the motion, the Deputy Speaker and co-sponsor of the motion noted with dismay the resurgence of the activities of Kidnappers at Uromi and Uzea communities.

Edeko stated that their activities had made life difficult for the people of the areas as they could no longer go to their farms and carry out their daily commercial activities.

According to her, some armed gunmen have been adopting people in different parts of Uromi community in the past few weeks making them to live in perpetual fear and to close up their businesses quite earlier than usual.”

“My people are under siege in Uromi and environs. Some people were reportedly kidnapped at various times and locations in Uromi by armed gunmen and were only released after seven days in captivity while some others have not been released.

“It is now common knowledge that the kidnappers often request for ransom, food, illicit drugs and recharge cards from families of kidnapped victims

“The activities of kidnappers in Uromi and Uzea communities forced the United Uromi Youth Association to protest and cried out to the government and security agencies to protect the people from kidnapping” Edeko said.

In her consequential motion, Edeko called on the commissioner of Police and state security network to deploy security personnel to comb the bushes, mount surveillance in the affected areas to prevent further mayhem on the people with a view to arresting and prosecuting the kidnappers.

The Deputy Speaker also tasked the NDLEA, Commissioner of Police and DSS on intelligence gathering with a view to arrest and prosecute those manufacturing, selling and distributing illicit drugs within Esan North-East local government Area and Edo State in general, adding that, drug is a catalyst for crime.

Hon.Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo11) who also narrated the ordeal his constituency had gone through, said that about 15 persons have so far been kidnapped in different parts of Akoko-Edo local government area with one killed while five others are still missing till date.

Other lawmakers unanimously supported the motion and called fir urgent measures to stem the menace of kidnapping in order to restore security of life and property in every nook and cranny of the state.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, thereafter directed the clerk of the house Mr. Yahaya Omogbai to forward clean copies of the resolution to the relevant authorities for immediate action.