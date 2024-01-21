Kidnappers Release More Abuja Residents

Their abductors had given a deadline for the payment of ransom, and the failure of the family to meet their demand led to the killing of Nabeeha.

The captives murdered were Talatu Salihu, a 500-level student of Library and Information Science, Bayero University Kano (BUK), a staff member of a hotel in the state; Akpagher Joseph Terzungwe; and 13-year-old Mitchell Ariyo.

After killing them, the kidnappers hiked the ransom of the remaining victims and set a deadline of Wednesday.

Sources in the facility who spoke to Daily Trust on Sunday afternoon disclosed that the seven remaining victims, a female hotel receptionist, a mother and her three children, as well as two little children, had been released to their respected family members.

He, however, disclosed that both families have to an undisclosed location.

The development comes after the four remaining siblings of the late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah, who was killed in captivity, regained freedom.

The sisters were abducted alongside their father in early January.

After killing the victim, the bandits raised the ransom from N60 million to N100 million, threatening to kill the remaining sisters.

But as of the time of filing this report, the girls had regained freedom and arrived at their Abuja residence where they were abducted.