Kidnappers, Phone Snatchers Among 523 Suspected Criminals Paraded In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested and paraded 523 suspects involved in various criminal activities in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Abdullahi, who disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Command headquarters in Kaduna yesterday, said 350 of the suspects were arrested after the police raided black spots known for criminal activities across the state, as they embark on security measures in the ember months.

CP Abdullahi also disclosed that the Command recovered: Five AK47 Rifles, two Pistols, one Submachine Gun (SMG), 283 rustled cows and 20 sheep, 105 rounds of live ammunition and 102 kidnap victims were rescued. Among those arrested are 26 kidnappers, 12 cattle rustlers, 97 phone snatchers, 17 car snatchers, 10 suspected rapists among others.

He explained that, “These achievements underscore the Kaduna State Police Command’s dedication to tackling crime and safeguarding lives and property. I wish to express my gratitude to the officers, men, and members of the public who continue to provide critical information leading to the successes we recorded today. ”

The Commissioner also assured residents of the state that the Command will not relent in its efforts to maintain law and order and will also continue to strengthen community policing in the fight against all forms of criminality in all nooks and crannies of the state.

