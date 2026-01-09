Kidnappers Of 9 Persons From Kwara Community Insist On N300m Ransom

Kidnappers of the nine persons abducted in Adanla Community of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Boxing Day, December 26, 2025, don’t seems to be backing down on their demand for N300 million ransom for the release of victims.

Coordinator of the Joint Security Watch for Kwara South Senatorial District, Zubair Olaitan, has disclosed. it was learnt that the bandits have so far made three contacts with the community leaders that “if the N300m is not paid, the victims will not be released.”

The bandits seized the nine victims in an attempt to abduct the King of the community, and his wife on Boxing Day, but failed. The King, David Olarinoye, was away to Igbaja Town for a programme when the armed bandits invaded his community.

The bandits, however, later seized nine other victims in the community and marched them into the bush. While seven victims were abducted at the palace of the King, two others were captured on their way to the bush.

Following the abduction, the bandits demanded N300m for the release of the victims, resisting any negotiations for reduction of the ransom.