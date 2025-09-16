Kidnappers Kill Plateau Monarch, Dump Body In Bush

The Kanam Development Association (KADA) has condemned the abduction and brutal murder of the Ward Head (Sarkin) of Shuwaka in Kyaram District, Garga community, Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The monarch, Malam Barau, was abducted by armed bandits nearly a week ago and was found dead on Monday in a bush around Wanka Forest, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

His body was recovered on Monday morning, according to a statement signed by Garba Aliyu and Shehu Kanam, Chairman and Secretary of KADA, respectively, and made available to journalists in Jos on Tuesday.

KADA expressed deep grief and outrage, describing the killing as “senseless” and blaming government’s persistent failure to tackle the worsening insecurity in the area.

“Despite numerous appeals and warnings, those in authority have yet to take decisive steps to protect the lives and property of our people. We are consumed by grief and outrage as we received the tragic news of the death of one of our community leaders. We are still grappling with the shock and pain of this senseless killing and the continued bandit attacks across communities in Garga,” the statement read.

The association described the murder as a devastating loss to Kanam and a stark reminder of the deteriorating security situation in rural Plateau communities.

KADA called on the Federal Government, security agencies, and the Plateau State Government to urgently curb the rising wave of insecurity. They also urged Senator Diket Plang (Plateau Central), Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (House of Reps, Kanke/Pankshin/Kanam), Hon. Balance Noma (Plateau State House of Assembly), and Hon. Salisu Ayuba (Kanam LG Chairman) to raise national awareness and lead a federal intervention with relief support for victims.

The association warned that the people of Kanam would no longer tolerate neglect and inaction, demanding justice, protection, and peace.

They lamented that the area has witnessed repeated attacks and abductions in recent months with little or no visible security presence.