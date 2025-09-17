Kidnappers Kill Plateau Community Head, Dump Body In Bush

The Kanam Develop- ment Association (KADA) has condemned the recent abduction and murder of the Ward Head (Sarkin) of Shuwaka in Kyaram District, Garga Community, Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Malam Barau was abducted by armed bandits nearly a week ago and was found dead on Monday in the bush surrounding Wanka Forest, leaving the entire community shocked and mourning the tragic loss.

His lifeless body was recovered from a bush on Monday morning, according to a Press statement yesterday in Jos by Garba Aliyu and Shehu Kanam, chairman and Secretary of the Kanam Development Association respectively and made available to journalists.

KADA expressed pro- found grief and outrage over the senseless killing, while condemning what it described as the government’s persistent failure to adequately respond to the growing insecurity in the area. “Despite numerous appeals and warnings, those in authority have yet to take decisive steps to protect the lives and property of our people. “We are consumed by grief and outrage as we received the tragic news of the death of one of our community leaders.