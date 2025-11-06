Kidnappers Kill Immaculate Conception Seminary Student 95 Days After Abduction

A tragic incident has struck the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivianokpodi, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, as kidnappers have killed one of its students, Emmanuel Alabi, 95 days after he was abducted.

Alabi, alongside two fellow seminarians, Japhet Jesse and Joshua Aleobua, was kidnapped on July 10, 2025. The three students were taken by armed men who had earlier targeted the same institution.

While Jesse managed to escape and regain freedom earlier, Alabi and Aleobua remained in captivity, despite repeated appeals and pleas for their release.

A viral video released by the kidnappers had shown the two teenage seminarians clutching human skulls, while pleading that their parents pay the expected ransom to avoid being killed by the kidnappers.

A source said Alabi was shot dead while attempting to escape from his abductors, though the official statement from the Catholic Diocese of Auchi did not disclose details of how he died, while Aleobua regained his freedom on November 4, 2025.