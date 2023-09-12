Kidnappers Intercept Two Benue Links Buses, Abduct 10 Passengers

Some kidnappers on Monday intercepted two 18-seater Benue Links buses loaded with passengers from Makurdi to Lagos, abducted ten passengers and whisked them to an unknown destination.

Six passengers were reported to have been abducted from one of the buses, while four others were kidnapped from another bus.

Benue Links is a state government-owned transport company.

Commissioner for Power and Transport, Barr. Omale Omale who confirmed the incident to journalists on the telephone in Makurdi yesterday said, the incident occurred before Okene in neighbouring Kogi State.

Barr. Omale Omale said no life was however lost as at the time of filing this report, noting that with “the timely intervention of the police ‘D’ Division and the vigilante group, the two buses and drivers of the buses were secured, except for the 10 passengers who are currently in the kidnapper’s den. Four were kidnapped from one of the buses and six from the second bus”.

“I can confirm that two of our Benue Links buses on their way to Lagos with passengers, were intercepted by frustrated kidnappers on 10th September.

“Incidentally, as we speak now, no life was lost and the incident happened before Okene in Kogi State. With the help of the police ‘D’ Division and the vigilante group, were able to secure the two buses and the two drivers and then 18 passengers.

“On September 11th, the police certified that the passengers were psychologically fit and the buses with passengers were later released to proceed to Lagos. I also want to confirm that the vehicles arrived in Lagos with the passengers except for the ten who are currently in the kidnapper’s den”.

The Commissioner said the Acting General Manager of the transport company had informed him and the state Police Command who in turn were told to liaise with their Kogi State counterpart to intensify security and ensure the release of the remaining passengers still in captivity.

He said the captors have made contacts with families of the victims making several demands for ransom, and assured that the state government will intervene to ensure that the captives are released unhurt to reunite with their family members.

Omale Omale appealed to customers of the company not to panic and to feel free to patronize the company as the government is on top of the situation to provide security, and welfare as well as protect all its passengers.