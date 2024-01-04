Kidnappers Injure 2 Police Officers in Abuja as Fears Over Insecurity Worsens

The lingering insecurity situation in Abuja suburbs, especially Bwari Area Council has worsened with two police officers reportedly injured by bandits, while kidnapping an unspecified number of people. New Telegraph learnt that the armed bandits in the early hours of yesterday struck again at Zuma community, located in Bwari Area council, where they allegedly attacked some Police officers, injuring two.

A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that while the injured officers have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, the families of the victims were yet to be reached by the bandits. Recall that Kuduru and Azu communities, both within Bwari Area Council were reportedly attacked between December 23rd and 31st, kidnapping many.

Also, some neighbouring communities bordering Abuja and Niger State have also been reported as the hibernation point for the bandits. Particularly, the Garam village, one of the communities, about five minutes’ drive from Bwari Town, has also been attacked severally.

During the Yuletide, on Saturday, December 23, bandits invaded Garam community, killing a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, and kidnapping 13 other persons. On Thursday December 28, bandits again invaded Kuduru, which shares a boundary with Garam, and kidnapped 18 persons. A resident of Garam, who identified herself as Mrs. Juliana said the first house the bandits entered, they asked for the house of their target.

New Telegraph has also confirmed that many residents, especially nonnatives, within the Bwari and other border communities are already fleeing their homes, in search of Safer havens. Meanwhile, as at the time this report was filed, FCT Police Command was yet to confirm or deny that its officers were injured by the bandits during the operations, or the kidnapping of people.