Kidnappers Fleeing Ekiti Berth In Ondo – Amotekun

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye has raised the alarm over the upsurge of suspected kidnappers who have invaded the State from the neighbouring Ekiti.

The upsurge of the suspected criminals in Ondo State, Adeleye said was a result of the heavy presence of security personnel in Ekiti who were deployed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the upsurge of violent crimes in the neighbouring State.

Adeleye spoke when he paraded 43 suspected criminals including kidnappers and robbery suspects who allegedly engaged in different crimes within the State.

Also, the Commander said the border towns with other States including Edo and Kogi were susceptible to attack by criminals because of a lack of local security agencies and vigilantes.

Adeleye said the Command has issues with security challenges on borders especially the Kogi/Ondo border, and Edo/Ondo border, saying he is working with other security agencies to curb crimes in the areas.

His words “As at yesterday morning, a combined team of security men, specifically Army from Kogi and Ondo, Police from Kogi and Ondo, and Amotekun from Ondo, joined hands together to try to fish out the perpetrators of the last kidnap around Akunu/Ayere axis in Kogi/Ondo.

‘The thing that you saw on social media happened in between those two communities and we have been raising alarm that in places that we don’t have the grassroots local security that we can work with, we have been having issues, but we are happy, however, that they joined and collaborated with us and the search continues.

“We have been able to go this far because the governor specifically gave a directive to fish out all these perpetrators of evil, especially along the border, and he further gave a directive to all security agencies to ensure that this week and next week, that we will be honouring our late governor, the father of Amotekun in the Southwest, that there must be no security breach. ”

The 43 suspected criminals, Adeleye said were picked from across various operations across the 18 Local Government Area of the State.

His words “The astonishing thing about our parade today is the sudden upsurge in the suspects that we have on kidnapping. About half of the 43 are suspected kidnappers that we have reasonable reasons to question.

“I want to trace this to the heavy presence of security personnel in Ekiti and I want to believe that they are being driven to Ondo State, but we want to tell you that Ondo State can never be a haven for criminals.

“We have risen to the challenge and all of them that we have picked in kidnap scenes, during kidnap, and during attempts to kidnap with credible victims around to identify some of them, are the ones we are parading today.

“We also have some that we arrested with local arms and ammunition and we were not able to justify what they wanted to do with the arms and ammunition.

“This week, we have a sharp decline in the number of housebreaking because we have commenced walking, especially on Sundays when people have gone to church and during working hours when people are at work.

“We now walk and trek around the metropolis which I think is one of the reasons we have a decline in the number of shop breaking. As against the backdrop of the sharp decline of herders’ destruction of farmland, in the northern part of the state, we have an increase in the number of herders-farmers clashes and these are the areas where we have security breaches.”