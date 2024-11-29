Kidnappers Demand N300m Ransom For Toddler, Siblings In Kaduna

Share

Kidnappers of four children in Kaduna have contacted the victims’ father, demanding N300 million ransom for their release. It was also learnt that the abductors have threatened to kill the youngest child because of his cries.

The kidnappers reportedly told Adamu to pay the ransom or the children would be killed. Adamu, who lives in Keke A, Chikun Local Government Area under Kaduna Millennium City, told a national newspaper yesterday that the bandits even beat the children because he pleaded with them over the ransom demand.

“They called me, demanding N300 million, and when I pleaded, I could hear them beating the children. I need prayers,” he said.

It was gathered that the children went missing when their father was out on Tuesday night to visit his wife, who was taking care of their sick twins admitted.

Recall that the children, comprising a two-year-old child and three sisters, ages 9, 12, and 15 were abducted in the area in Kaduna Millennium City, Keke.

