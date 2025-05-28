Kidnappers Demand N15m Ransom From Families Of 3 Deeper Life Members

Share

Suspected kidnappers of three members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry have demanded #15 million ransom for the release of their hostages representing #5 million for each of the victims.

The members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry were abducted on Monday evening while coming from Bible Study in the Kasemola area, in Ogbese axis.

A message obtained by reporters from a church member said, “Good morning beloved, kindly pray along with us, three of our members were kidnapped yesterday after bible study at Kasemola inside Ogbese axis.”

The suspected kidnappers have demanded N5 million as ransom from each of the family members. Members of the church are seeking divine intervention to secure the release of their members.

Already, the case has been reported to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state. The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the abduction of the Deeper Life Church members in Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the abduction and said men of the anti-kidnapping squad have been deployed to the area.

Ayanlade said men of the command are already in the bush around the said community. He, however, did not confirm the demand for ransom by the suspected kidnappers.

