Kidnappers Confess To Receiving N10m Ransom In Edo

Two suspected kidnappers, Utubor Uchenna and Felix Ebama, have confessed to collecting N10 million ransom from their last operation before they were arrested.

The suspects confessed yesterday while identifying houses where they kept their victims. Speaking to journalists in Benin, Uchenna and Ebama, who are part of a seven-man gang, admitted to being involved in several kidnapping cases in Edo Central.

Uchenna revealed that their last victim was targeted because of the luxury car he drove. He said the victim was kidnapped alongside a lady, and both were released after paying N10 million ransom.

Uchenna said, “The last operation we did fetched us N10 million ransom. We abducted a man who drove flashy cars, and he was with a lady. They were both kidnapped. “We are here to iden – tify the house where we keep our victims. We have been involved in several kidnapping operations.”

