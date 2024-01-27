Kidnappers, Bandits Emboldened By Penchant for Politics –Amachree

A retired Assistant Director (Intelligence and Investigation), Department of State Ser- vices (DSS), Mr. Dennis Amachree, has blamed the daring activities of bandits, kidnappers and other non-state actors terrorising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs on the “preference for playing politics”.

The security expert regretted what he identified as absence of quick emergency response in tackling banditry, kidnap-for-ransom, one-chance robbery, and other security chalSaturday Telegraph reports that in the last couple of months, the territory has been struggling under the weight of insecurity, with residents having their hearts in their mouths as a result. While offering his perspective on the unfortunate development, Amachree makes a strong case for a security blanket on the seat of power, to retain its sanctity and impregnable status.

He frowned at the resort to vigilante services, insisting that the same smack of weakness on the part of the State, which has the monopoly of force. He charged authorities of the government to turn the heat on the enemies ofthe State, and sustain the momentum until victory was attained. He said: “The cases of insecurity in the FCT are a result of the admixture of politics and security. The preference for playing politics rather than facing the creeping threat of bandits’ invasion has emboldened these non-state forces. “Quick emergency response is absent in our capital city.

“There is an urgent need for collaborative synergy among the stakeholders of Abuja and security agencies. “Keep the bandits on their toes and make them very uncomfortable in the FCT, and indeed within the borders of Nigeria. “The FCT is the seat of power and should deploy a security blanket of government forces to protect all law-abiding citizens. “Resorting to vigilante groups in the FCT shows weakness and half-heartedness on the part of the government. “A systematic urban de- sign and security plan for the FCT is the way to go.”