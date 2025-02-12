Kidnappers Arrested For Abducting Police Inspector In Ondo

Share

Two suspected kidnappers, Lekan Osansan and Olubodun Oladimeji, have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for abducting a police inspector.

A Police Inspector, Michael Aromeh, was abducted by Osansan, Oladimeji in uniform, and others who took him to an unknown destination, and it took a team of Policemen before he could be rescued.

In the three-count charge preferred against the suspects by the Police Prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso accused them of kidnapping the police inspector in uniform.

The charges read “That you Lekan Osansan ‘M’ and Olubodun Oladimeji “M’ on the 12th day of January in Akure Magisterial district did conspire together to commit felony to wit kidnapping of inspector Aromeh Michael on the uniform from NTA junction to unknown destination and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap 37 voll laws of Ondo state of Nigeria 2006”

Also, the charge said “That you Lekan Osansan ‘M’ and Olubodun Oladimeji on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did kidnap Inspector Aromeh Michael to an unknown destination and were rescued by Asp yahaya Ondeku and five others and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 364 the criminal code cap 37 vol [1] laws of Ondo State Nigeria 2006.

And “That you Lekan Osansan ‘M’ and Olubodun Oladimeji on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by kidnaping Inspector Aromeh Michael to an unknown destination without his consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable Under Section 249 (D) of Criminal Code Cap37 Volume [1] Laws of Ondo State Nigeria 2006.”

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. The Police Prosecutor asked the court to grant the suspects bail in stringent conditions.

The Chief Magistrate, R.A Olumilua granted the bail to the accused the sum of #1 million and two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be a level 14 officer in the state civil service. The other surety must be a clergyman or a recognized Chief.

The sureties must deposit 500k each to the court. The court fixed March 5 for the hearing of the case.

