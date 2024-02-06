Kidnappers abduct passengers of 2 Abuja-bound luxury buses in Kogi

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of travellers from Umuahia, Abia State, in two luxury buses, have been kidnapped in Inyele Eteke in the Olalamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State. It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday, February 3, and the kidnappers have contacted members of the families demanding N15 million. A social media influencer, Chude Nnamdi, who broke the news on his X handle, said that the two buses belong to GIG and ABC transports respectively. Chude said that his wife was in one of the hijacked buses, but could not ascertain the number of persons in the two buses.

The Kogi State Police Command, while confirming the incident, also could not ascertain the number of people in the buses. The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, said the area commander who led his team to the area saw the two buses, but did not see the occupants and, therefore, could not ascertain the number of people on the two buses. “Yes, the incident happened, but the DPO, local vigilances, and hunters have been in the bush in an effort to rescue the victims,” Aya said in a statement issued yesterday in Lokoja.

The PPRO added, “The CP has deployed additional Tactical Squad consisting of Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, as well as conventional police personnel to the area to continue with the bush combing and to ensure all victims are rescued unhurt. “The report reaching me this morning is that a GIG and ABC transport buses heading to Abuja were hijacked by kidnappers yesterday in Kogi State. “The GIG bus left Umuahia at 7:30am and was hijacked at Kogi State. GIG company said they have contacted security services and they are tracking them. The kidnappers phoned this morning via my wife’s phone and were demanding N15 million,” Chude said.