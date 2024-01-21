Kidnappers Abduct Passengers Along Ondo–Ekiti Road

Suspected kidnappers have struck along Akure- Iju/ Ikere-Ekiti road abducting unspecified numbers of victims on the route notorious for heinous crimes. Sources said the passengers were traveling between Ekiti and Ondo states when they were reportedly kidnapped by some suspected gunmen who laid siege on the road.

There was no information on the incident that happened between Ikere Ekiti and Iju axis of Ondo State but it was reported that an unspecified number of people had been abducted. In a viral video circulating on social media, two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a white Highlander, were noticed on the road, and the occupants were said to have been kidnapped and taken into the forest around Iju.

The video of the abandoned vehicles showed how the hoodlums riddled the vehicles with bullets. A source in the area confirmed that the incident happened on Thursday night, saying the two vehicles were intercepted, saying with the vehicles riddled with bullets, it is obvious the drivers were forced to stop.

His words: “The kidnappers might have marched them into the bush, the incident happened in the evening and it came to our knowledge on Friday morning when we saw the vehicles riddled with bullets”