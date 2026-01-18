Kidnappers Abduct APC Chieftain In Ondo Community

Suspected kidnappers on Thursday abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Owoloemi Emorioloye, in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Emorioloye, also known as Emotel, who claims to be the Director-General of the Asiwaju Media Team, was reportedly abducted in his office along the Okonga/Olodo Junction in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government, around 9 a.m.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jimoh Abayomi, confirmed the abduction, saying details of the incident remain sketchy but a full investigation has been launched to secure Emorioloye’s release.

Abayomi urged residents to remain calm, assuring that the police have taken measures to protect lives and property in the state.

Similarly, the Chairman of Ilaje Local Government, Maurice Oripenaye, described the abduction as shocking and called for the immediate release of the APC chieftain.

In a statement, Oripenaye said: “The incident, which occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 15th January, represents a flagrant violation of public safety and an assault on the peace-loving people of Ilaje. According to eyewitnesses, Prince Emorioloye was forcefully taken from his office by armed individuals who arrived in two Hilux vehicles. His current whereabouts remain unknown, and all efforts to reach him have been unsuccessful. This act of criminality, carried out in broad daylight in a busy commercial area, is utterly condemnable and unacceptable.”

He extended solidarity to the family, friends, and associates of Emorioloye and urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could heighten tension or hinder investigations.

Oripenaye said the council had contacted all relevant security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Army, and local security networks, to ensure a swift and coordinated response.

He called on security agencies to mobilize all necessary resources for Emorioloye’s safe release, launch a full-scale investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and their sponsors, and intensify patrols, surveillance, and intelligence-gathering across Ilaje to prevent further criminal activity.

The council boss also appealed to community leaders, youth groups, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders to cooperate with security operatives by providing information that could aid the operation.

“Our administration remains committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens and will continue to work tirelessly with security institutions to foster a safe environment for social, economic, and political activities,” Oripenaye said.

“We appeal for the support and vigilance of the public as we work to ensure Prince Emorioloye’s safe return and to bring the culprits to justice.”