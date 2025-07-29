Kidnappers Abduct 2 Delta Poly Students

…released one after payment of N10m ransom

Two students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State have been abducted. It was learnt that the two are from the Department of Science Lab Tech of the polytechnic.

Community sources said that the victims were driving home to Asaba in a Toyota saloon car when they were double-crossed and taken away on Friday.

“The lady, on the wheels, is married and was giving her classmate a ride to Asaba when the incident occurred along the Polytechnic-Azagba road around 6.45 pm.

“The kidnappers released the married lady on Sunday after collecting about N10 million ransom, but the second victim, is still in the kidnappers’ den till today as I’m speaking,” a source said.

It was learnt that the victim’s vehicle is currently parked at the Ogwa-Ukwu Police Station. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, said he was yet aware of the incident as of the time of filling this report. “I am not aware of this,” Edafe said.