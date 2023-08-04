Kidnapped Woman Escaped Makeshift Cell, Says FBI

US authorities are searching for other possible victims in at least 10 states after a woman escaped a makeshift concrete block cell in Oregon. The woman reported that she had been kidnapped by a man posing as a police officer and was sexually assaulted before she managed to escape.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi in connection to the assault, reports the BBC. The suspect has lived in several states over the course of a decade and police fear he may have assaulted others. They have linked him to additional sexual assaults in at least four states, according to the FBI.