New Telegraph

August 4, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 4, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Kidnapped Woman Escaped…

Kidnapped Woman Escaped Makeshift Cell, Says FBI

US authorities are searching for other possible victims in at least 10 states after a woman escaped a makeshift concrete block cell in Oregon. The woman reported that she had been kidnapped by a man posing as a police officer and was sexually assaulted before she managed to escape.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi in connection to the assault, reports the BBC. The suspect has lived in several states over the course of a decade and police fear he may have assaulted others. They have linked him to additional sexual assaults in at least four states, according to the FBI.

Post Views: 10

Read Previous

Tinubu: Despite I Was ‘Baited’ I Won 2023 Election Fairly
Read Next

Adekunle Gold: Why I’m Still Angry With Brymo