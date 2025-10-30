Kidnapped Victim Regains Freedom In Taraba – Troops

Troops of the 6 Brigade operating under Operation Lafiya Nakowa have successfully rescued a kidnapped victim, Alhaji Ali Adamu, during a swift operation in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Thursday by the Army Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad said the rescue operation took place on October 29, 2025, following a distress call reporting the abduction of Alhaji Adamu, who was kidnapped while sleeping outside his residence.

“Acting promptly on the information, troops deployed in Lau launched a hot pursuit of the kidnappers. Sensing the troops’ advance, the abductors abandoned their victim and fled into nearby bushes,” the Army PRO said.

The rescued victim, as made known by the Nigerian Army, has been reunited with his family without any ransom paid.

In a related development, local vigilantes and hunters on patrol around Maraban Kunini in the early hours of the same day apprehended a 30-year-old suspect, Mr Lalau Adamu, allegedly involved in the abduction.

According to the Army, the suspect sustained injuries following mob action before troops arrived at the scene. He was subsequently evacuated under military protection to a medical facility for treatment, while investigations continue.

The Commander of the 6 Brigade and Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the swift coordination among troops, vigilantes, and local hunters, describing their collaboration as instrumental to the operation’s success.

He urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible intelligence to enhance ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security across Taraba State.

Brigadier General Uwa reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, pledging sustained operations to rid Taraba and its surrounding areas of criminal elements.