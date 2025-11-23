Kidnapped Students: Niger Nass Caucus Demands Coordinated, Sustained Military Action

The National Assembly Niger State Caucus has said the security situation in the country requires decisive, coordinated, and sustained action at all levels of government.

The caucus, in a statement signed by all the 13 lawmakers, condemned the kidnap of students, pupils and staff of St. Mary’s School and called for their immediate rescue.

They include Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa, Sen. Abubakar Sani Bello, Sen. Peter A. Jiya, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, Hon. Shehu Saleh Rijau, Hon. Abdullahi Mamudu, Hon Saidu Musa Abdullahi and Hon. Jafaru Mohammed, Hon Yusuf Kure Baraje, Hon Joshua Audu Gana, Hon. Ismaila Musa Modibbo, Hon Adamu Tanko and Hon.

Abubakar Abdu Buba. The lawmakers said addressing the security problem requires, “enhanced military and security deployment across flashpoints in Niger State, especially border communities like Agwara. “Strengthened intelligence gathering and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent and counter attacks.

“Improved inter-agency collaboration and support for community-based security initiatives.

“Greater Federal Government’s intervention to reinforce the efforts of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and the Niger State Government in restoring peace and safety” The caucus expressed deep concerns and profound sorrow over the unfortunate kidnapping of students of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area by armed terrorists saying, “This tragic incident is another painful reminder of the severe security challenges confronting our state and our nation.