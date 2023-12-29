Kidnapped Pregnant Woman Rescued In Ogun

A pregnant woman (name withheld) who was kidnapped at a community in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State has been reportedly rescued by the Ogun State Police Command.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola confirmed the development New Telegraph on Thursday.

Speaking on the rescue mission, Odutola claimed that a group of gunmen ambushed the couple in front of their home, abducting the expectant wife and abandoning the husband.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at about 11:05 pm on Christmas Day, December 25.

The PPRO said, “The Divisional Police Officer in Ijebu-Igbo received a distress call about a suspected kidnapping incident.”

According to her, “A team of policemen was dispatched to the scene, when they got to the scene, they saw the husband, but the wife had been kidnapped.”

Odutola quoted the husband as saying that “while they were entering their house, six armed men from nowhere suddenly came out from the bush in front of their house and kidnapped the wife.”

She continued by saying that members of the rescue squad included the DPO, his men, So-Safe Corps agents, Amotekun, and others.

“They searched through the bush for hours and were able to rescue the woman on Tuesday. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment,” she added.

Odutola also added that; kidnappers are now trying to go into communities to operate.

“Going into communities to kidnap is the new trend now. We have taken over the highways in Ogun. You will see policemen on the road now. But the kidnappers have got into the inner villages to start disturbing them. We will get them; we are going back to the drawing board. Criminals have no place in this state.

“So, we are calling on our traditional rulers and our community leaders in the state to establish an internal security to barricade the entry and exit points to their communities; and give security agents the necessary information to aid the security of lives and property. Villagers can easily identify strangers in their communities, so they should help the police.

“The Ogun State Command under the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, will not relent until criminals are flushed out of the state, wherever they are,” Odutola added.