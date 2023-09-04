Kidnapped Lagos Teenagers Rescued In Ogun

The operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Monday said the two kidnapped Lagos teenagers have been sighted at Oru Ijebu riverside, where they were dumped by their abductors.

The spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola said that the boys, Chindalu Umadi (17 years) and Udeba David (16 years), were found on September 3, at approximately 3:30 pm by police officers from the Oru Division.

Their abductors were said to have abandoned them near a riverside in Oru Ijebu. The teenagers were said to have informed the police that once their abductors forced them into a Toyota Saloon car, they could not recollect anything again.

“Two unknown individuals abducted them into a Toyota saloon car, and the victims have no recollection of what happened during their captivity until they were discovered abandoned near a riverside in Oru Ijebu,” Odutola stated.

According to her statement, they were fortunate as the prompt response of the patrol men from Oru Ijebu led to their rescue, and they were subsequently taken to the police station.

READ ALSO:

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Mathew Ediae, in an interview with the boys, learnt that the teenagers were “on their way to play football when they were forcibly taken.”

He was reported to have contacted the parents of the teenagers who had all along been searching for them.

The statement reads, “The police are now making efforts to contact the parents of Chindalu Umadi and Udeba David. The parents, who had been searching for their children throughout the day, received a call from the DPO informing them that the teenagers had been safely located and were in the custody of the police. The DPO assured them that once their parents arrive at the station from Lagos for identification, the teenagers will be reunited with their families.

According to the police, this incident has further highlighted the importance of prompt and vigilant patrolling by men of the Nigeria Police, as well as the collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, has however, expressed his satisfaction with the rescue of the children while also using the opportunity to address parents, emphasising the need for vigilance, especially during the ember months which are notorious for the increase in criminal activities.

He advised parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts at all times and encouraged teenagers to move in groups to minimise the risk of falling victim to these criminal-minded people.