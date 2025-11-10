Kidnapped Kebbi House Of Assembly Deputy Speaker Regains Freedom

The Deputy Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon Muhammad Sama’ila Bagudo, who was kidnapped on October 31, regained his freedom last Saturday and has been reunited with his family after receiving treatment at a medical facility.

In a statement, the Kebbi State Police Command hailed the courage, resilience and bravery of the combined team of security personnel deployed for search and rescue operations during the incident, as well as appreciated the people of Kebbi State, who provided the Command with vital and accurate information which was utilised to ensure the safe return of the lawmaker.

Consequently, the State Command reiterated its sustained onslaught against banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state, urging residents of the state to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station or other security agencies for prompt response.