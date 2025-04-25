Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Share

The priest in charge of the Saint Gerald’s Qausi Catholic Parish in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Ibrahim Amos, who was abducted by bandits on Thursday, April 24, has regained freedom.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Father Ibrahim Amos was kidnapped from his residence at Saint Gerald’s Qausi Catholic Parish in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Thursday.

This was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Jacob Shanet.

The statement said that the abducted priest was released by his abductors at about 10 pm on Thursday.

Shanet thanked security agencies and the public for their prayers and overwhelming show of concern following the priest’s abduction.

He described the love and prayers showed by the public as a testament to the fact that the church was not alone in the struggle to respect and promote the dignity of human life.

