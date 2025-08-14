Kidnapped Ivianokpodi Seminary Boys Cry For Freedom

Two teenage seminarians kidnapped from the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School in Ivianokpodi, Agenebode, Edo State, have pleaded with their families and the public to help secure their release.

The students were among three abducted by gunmen on July 10 during a violent raid on the Catholic seminary, which also claimed the life of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer attached to the school. While one of the boys was later freed, the remaining two are still being held captive.

In the newly released video footage, the seminarians are seen surrounded by masked, heavily armed men and holding what appear to be human skulls. Visibly frightened, they begged their families and supporters to raise money to meet the kidnappers’ demands.

“They kill people here. Our abductors have threatened to kill us. Please send money to them to spare our lives,” the boys said in the video, which has since circulated online.

The spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr Peter Egielewa, confirmed the authenticity of the footage.

“The video you see of the seminarians holding a human skull is real. We are negotiating with the kidnappers. But they are asking for money which we do not have, and I think it’s out of frustration they did that video,” Egielewa said.

Following the abduction, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, ordered the deployment of tactical units to track down the assailants and rescue the victims. He vowed that security forces would not rest until those responsible were brought to justice.

“The operatives will not relent until those behind this reprehensible act are tracked down and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Agbonika stated at the time of the incident.

However, attempts to obtain an updated response from the police regarding the recent video were unsuccessful as of Thursday.