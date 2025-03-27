Kidnapped Imo Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Share

The Imo State Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri on Wednesday confirmed the release of one of its priests, Revd Fr. John Ubaechu.

New Telegraph recalls that Ubaechu, the parish priest of Holy Family Catholic Church in the Izombe Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, was kidnapped on Sunday, March 23, 2025, along the Ejemekwuru road on his way to the Priests’ Annual Retreat.

Confirming the development in a statement signed by the Archidiocese Secretary, Revd Fr Patrick Mbarah, the priest was released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The Archdiocese thanked the general public for their prayers which in no small measure contributed to the safe return of the priest

The Catholic church and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have consistently frowned upon the targeted abduction of clerics, and other members of the society, calling on security agencies and the government to stop the escalating menace.

