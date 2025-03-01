Kidnapped Ex-NYSC DG Regains Freedom

Share

After spending 22 days in captivity, a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga on Friday regained freedom from his kidnappers.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Tsiga was released on Friday night and is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital for security reasons.

It was gathered that the gunmen led by notorious bandit kingpin Babaro had demanded N250m for Tsiga’s release, But it is unclear if any money was paid for his freedom.

READ ALSO

However, government officials and security agencies, including the Katsina State Police Command, were yet to comment on Tsiga’s freedom as of now.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the former NYSC DG was abducted by an unspecified number of bandits on February 6th, 2025, at his residence in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

During the attack, two persons sustained various degrees of injuries. One of the gunmen was mistakenly shot dead by a member of his gang.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

