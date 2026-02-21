A secondary school student, Tope Oriloye, who was abducted at a health centre in Makeke Community, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State on February 8, has regained her freedom after the payment of a N2 million ransom.

The National Coordinator of the Movement for the Advancement of Akoko Edo People, Bode Ekundayo, disclosed this on Thursday.

Oriloye was kidnapped by gunmen alongside Samuel Ilesanmi at the community health centre. Ilesanmi had reportedly rushed his son to the facility with his wife when the attackers struck and abducted them.

Ekundayo said the community was grateful for Oriloye’s safe return but remained anxious over the continued captivity of Ilesanmi, who is from Ososo.

The message reads: “We all give thanks to God for the safe arrival of Tope Orilloye back home last night after payment of N2 million. She is safe, healthy, and unharmed. “We are still awaiting the good news of the second victim, by God’s grace. He is from Ososo.”

The kidnappers had earlier contacted the families of the victims, demanding N100 million ransom for their release. Confirming the development on Friday, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, said: “I can confirm to you that Tope Oriloye has been released.”