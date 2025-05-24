Kidnapped Edo LP Chairman: Family Raises Alarm Over His Whereabouts

Share

One month after his abduction, the family of Okasime Olowojoba, the Labour Party (LP) Ward I Chairman in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, is growing increasingly anxious about his safety and whereabouts, despite having paid over N5 million in ransom.

Olowojoba was kidnapped on Friday, April 26, 2025, near a notorious spot close to Sasaro along the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road.

He was on his way to Igarra from Auchi with his wife, children, and housemaid when the kidnappers intercepted their vehicle and whisked him away.

His younger brother, Omozame Olowojoba, told journalists via telephone that the family has not heard from the abductors for over a week, heightening fears for his safety.

“Today makes eight days since we last heard from them. They collected N5.3 million on a Tuesday and called us the next day, demanding N30 million, claiming the earlier sum was for feeding. The following day, they called again and requested another N5 million, which we could not afford. Since then, there has been silence. The last time I spoke with my brother was the day before we delivered the N5.3 million,” he said.

Omozame appealed to the Edo State Government and security agencies to intervene urgently, stressing that the family is emotionally and financially exhausted.

“We are deeply worried, especially his wife and children. We plead with the government and security agencies to help us rescue our brother. We are also begging his abductors to release him. He is a young man working hard to support his family,” he added.

Residents of Igarra and the wider Akoko-Edo community have also expressed concern over the growing insecurity in the area, urging authorities to step up efforts to curb kidnapping along the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo axis.

Share