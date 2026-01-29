Kidnapped Edo Doctor Leaves Hospital, Thanks Public For Support

An Edo State-based doctor, Abu Ibrahim, who was kidnapped alongside his now deceased brother, was discharged from the hospital on Monday. His father, Tahir Momoh, who disclosed this yesterday, said his son is currently recuperating at home.

In a statement by Ibrahim, his father, yesterday, he commended those who stood with his family in a moment he described as “dark and frightening.”

While praying that his brother’s soul to rest in peace, he promised to carry his memory every day, praying to God for wisdom, strength, and grace to fulfill his dreams and uphold the legacy his brother left behind. The statement read in part: “Dear friends, family, and all who stood with me, I write this message with a heart full of gratitude and deep emotions. Words may never be enough, but I must try.

“On the 2nd of January, my brother and I were kidnapped. In that dark and frightening moment of my life, many of my friends, acquaintances, and even people who did not know me personally rose in love and compassion to support me. “You stood by me financially, emotionally, through prayers, encouragement, and various efforts.

None of these sacrifices went unnoticed, and none will ever be forgotten. “Though I survived, I lost my beloved brother. His soul rests in peace. He is gone, but he will never be forgotten. I carry his memory every day, and I pray that God grants me the wisdom, strength, and grace to fulfill his dreams and uphold the legacy he left behind.