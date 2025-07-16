Kidnapped Edo Chief Imam Regains Freedom

The Chief Imam of Uromi, in Esan North -East local government area of Edo State, Moritada Obhakhoboh, who was kidnapped on July 7, 2025, has been freed from his abductors.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the Chief Imam’s release was due to intense and sustained pressure mounted by the operatives of the command.

The statement read: “The Edo State Police Command is pleased to inform the public that Moritada Obhakhoboh, the Chief Imam of Uromi, was released by his abductors on July 13, 2025, due to the intense and sustained pressure mounted by our operatives. He has since been reunited with his family and is in stable condition.

“The kidnapping occurred on July 7, 2025, at the Angle 80 area of Uromi and was reported to the Uromi Divisional Police Headquarters on July 8, 2025. Upon receipt of the report, the command immediately launched a robust manhunt for the perpetrators, deploying tactical teams and collaborating with local vigilantes to track down the assailants to rescue the victim unhurt and bring the culprits to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Monday Agbonika, fdc commends the efforts of the operatives involved in the operation and assures the public that no stone will be left unturned in identifying and apprehending those behind the kidnapping.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and continue to support the Police with timely and credible information as we intensify efforts to rid our communities of criminal elements.”