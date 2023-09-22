Kidnapped Corps Members’ll Be Released Soon – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Director General Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed says there is an ongoing effort to secure the release of the eight prospective corps members abducted in Zamfara State on their way to their orientation camp in Sokoto.

The 11 prospective corps members and their driver, who were travelling from Akwa Ibom State to Sokoto, were kidnapped by gunmen in Zamfara last month. However, three of the prospective corps members reportedly escaped from their abductors.

Speaking during an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development yesterday, Ahmed promised that the eight abductees would regain freedom soon.

According to him, law enforcement agencies are working with traditional and religious leaders to secure their release. “We are making efforts to see that we get the children out of captivity. From all the signs we are receiving, we are hopeful we will get them as soon as possible,” Ahmed said.

He said the prospective corps that escaped had been redeployed to the FCT. The military officer advised against night travels, saying it is against the safety tips given to all corps and prospective members. Ahmed urged strict adherence to all the safety tips is- sued by the scheme to prevent future occurrences.

The House Committee on Youth Development Chairman Martins Esin (PDP, Akwa Ibom) said they are worried about the situation of the abductees.