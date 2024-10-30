Kidnapped Catholic Priest: Police Arrest Two Suspects, Parade Seven Others

Share

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnapping of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode, in Agenebode, Edo State

The State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, disclosed this on Wednesday while parading seven suspects arrested for various crimes across the state.

He said the suspects were arrested across the state for armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, car snatching among others crimes.

“The Command has responded to the unfortunate incident

of the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode by rejigging the security architecture in the area in synergy with the Community through the

deployment of a Unit of Police Mobile Force (PMF).

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the Reverend Father.

Ozigi added that efforts are

ongoing to rescue the Reverend Father unhurt and apprehend

others suspects and being them to justice.

He assured that all the arrested suspects would be charged to Court as soon as investigation is completed

Recalled that Rev. Fr. Oyode, the Rector, of Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School, Ivanokpodi, in Agenegbode, Etsako East Local Government of was kidnapped last Sunday by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The kidnappers has contacted the Diocese of Auchi and demanded ransom of N200 million.

The gunmen stormed the seminary at about 7 pm, during the evening prayers and Benediction and kidnapped the Priest whisking him into bush.

