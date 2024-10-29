Kidnapped Catholic Priest: Abductors Demand N200m Ransom

Share

…IGP Assures Of Safe Release

The abductors of the Rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Ivhianokpodi, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode on Tuesday demanded N200 million ransom for them to release him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Rev Fr. Oyode was kidnapped on Sunday by gunmen when they went for the evening mass.

The Director of Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, confirmed the ransom demand in a text message to journalists in Benin City, saying “It is true”.

A source who asked not to be named, said:”The kidnappers on Monday evening contacted the Auch Catholic Diocese and asked them to pay ₦200 million if they want them to release the kidnapped priest.

“As at yesterday, negotiation was yet to commence with the Kidnappers and I don’t know whether the Catholic family will discussed ransom negotiation.”

During the attack, it was gathered that the gunmen took two students after sporadic shootings but that Rev fr. Oyode pleaded with the kidnappers to free the students and instead kidnap him who is the Rector and custodian of the students.

The gunmen were said to have released the two students and took Oyode into custody.

Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, in a statement released on Monday said that the incident happened on Sunday, 27th October at about 7 pm when Priests and Seminarians of the Minor Seminary were attacked during their evening prayers and Benediction.

The statement said “In the process, the Rector of the institution, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode, was abducted and led into the bush.

“However, the Vice Rector and all the Seminarians have been accounted for and are safe and temporarily relocated to a safe area until security measures around the Seminary are tightened. Unfortunately, no communication has been had with the abductors yet.

“An official report of the incident has been lodged with the Law Enforcement Agencies and we look forward to their assistance in securing the release of our abducted priest.

“The Catholic Diocese of Auchi requests all people of goodwill to join the faithful of the Diocese in prayers so that the abductors release Fr. Oyode unharmed”, the statement said.

However, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday assured that the abducted priest will be released unhurt.

This was contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu.

The statement reads, “Following reports of the unfortunate abduction of a Rev Father at the Diocesan Minor Seminary in Agenebode Sunday evening, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 (Delta and Edo State Commands), AIG Arungwa Nwazue, accompanied by the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, on Monday visited Agenebode.

“During the visit, they met with the Chairperson of Etsako East Local Government Area, Hon Benedicta Attoh, lawmaker representing the council, Hon. Kingsley Ugabi, Okumagbe of Uwanno Kingdom, HRH G.O Egabor and other traditional rulers from Weppa, Ibie, Okpekpe as well as Bishop Gabriel Dunia, along with other Rev Fathers at the Council Secretariat, charting a robust course to tackle insecurity in the area.

“The AIG, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, sympathised with the community, the Seminary and the entire Catholic body over the incident, and assured them that the Police will stop at nothing to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book and the abducted Rev Father is rescued unhurt. He further, called for synergy so as to achieve this.

“The CP in a separate meeting held with the youths of the community at the Agenebode Area Command, assured them of the police readiness to work with the community for a secured and peaceful coexistence.

“The command, therefore, seeks the support and cooperation of the general public in its quest to maintain law and order, and to prevent every form of crimes across the State.”

