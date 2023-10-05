Kidnapped Benue Information Commissioner Regains Freedom

The Benue State government on Thursday confirmed the release of the abducted Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Matthew Abo.

He has since been reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum Local Government where he was abducted.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Tersoo Kula who confirmed this in a statement said “No ransome or any other monetary exchanges were involved in securing his release.

“Rather, his release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of Governor Hyacinth Alia, who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr Abo’s release.

“However, the criminals are still in the custody of the former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr Washima Erukaa and his cousin who it was learnt discreetly went to negotiate with the kidnappers and was also kidnapped”.

Mr. Kula quoted his principal, Governor Alia as expressing delight over the release of his cabinet member, whom he said “has warned criminals operating within the state to leave for good, insisting that they will not be tolerated in any form”.

The Governor, Kula said appreciated the security operatives for the feat and charged them to continue their actions in order to get the remaining captives released.

He charged the security operatives to be ruthless on criminals, ensuring they had no room to operate in the state.