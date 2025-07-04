Kidnapped Bayelsa Judge Regains Freedom

A Bayelsa State High Court Judge, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, regained his freedom on Thursday after being held captive for 12 days.

New Telegraph gathered that Omukoro was presented to reporters at the Bayelsa State headquarters of the Department of State Security in Yenagoa.

Reports indicate that the kidnappers had demanded N300 million in foreign currency as ransom, but he was released without any payment.

His release followed several days of joint police tactical operations led by Mr. Chris Nwaogbo, the Commander of Operation Puff Adder.

Some suspects involved in the kidnapping were identified and traced to the Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, which is where Omukoro hails from.

Security sources revealed that some of the judge’s relatives had contacted the families of the kidnappers and made threats, insisting that he should be released.

Oluwatosin Ajayi, the State Director of the Department of State Services, and Francis Idu, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, confirmed to the press that Omukoro was released unharmed and without ransom.

Looking visibly tired, the judge expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in his rescue efforts, stating that the last 12 days had been confusing.

He explained, “I was unclear in the kidnappers’ den. I was beginning to lose my sense of reality. I couldn’t come to terms with the fact that I was kidnapped and kept in a forest, exposed to the cold. I thank God I was rescued alive.”

Omukoro added, “I can’t thank God enough. This will always be an unforgettable experience for me. I thank God I came out unscathed. The kidnappers told me I should have fallen critically ill due to the cold. I prayed to God that if I survived, I would testify to His goodness.”

Justice Daniel Ayah, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, stated that Omukoro’s rescue was a collective effort involving security agencies, the judiciary, and the state government.

He noted that three primary suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping, while three additional key suspects remain at large.

Commissioner of Police Francis Idu remarked that the collaboration among security agencies was crucial in the judge’s rescue.

Barr. Clement Kekemeke, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, praised the judiciary and the bar for their calmness and composure during the 12-day ordeal.

He stated, “We undertook a court boycott and downed tools. Everyone played their role, showing that in times of trouble, we should stand united.”

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, expressed joy at the release of the abducted judge, stating that his safe return vindicated the state government and reaffirmed Bayelsa as a safe haven.

She emphasized that despite attempts by detractors to undermine the state government’s security investments, the security agencies successfully rose to the occasion to ensure his rescue unharmed.

She concluded, “This is a testament to the harmonious cooperation between the security agencies and the state government. Bayelsa has invested heavily in security.”