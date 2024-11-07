Kidnapped Auchi Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Share

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Edo State on Thursday announced the release of Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode from his abductors.

Confirming the development, the Director of Communications for the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, said that Fr. Oyode Regained his freedom at approximately 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in a village near Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

New Telegraph recalls that Fr. Oyode was kidnapped on October 27, 2024, when gunmen attacked the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, while the priests and seminarians were observing their evening prayers and Benediction.

“The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, expresses gratitude to all for the prayers and moral support received during the eleven days Fr. Thomas Oyode was held captive, including from Catholic faithful within and outside the diocese…”

“The bishop also takes this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to address the deteriorating security situation in Edo North Senatorial District and Edo State.

“Proactive measures must be taken to ensure people can return to their normal peaceful lives in their homes, on their farms, and while travelling.” the statement added