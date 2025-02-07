Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker’s Body Found Two Months After, At 2nd Niger Bridge

Share

The body of kidnapped Labour Party (LP) lawmaker representing Onitsha-North 2 State Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka, has been found.

The body was discovered near the Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha in the early hours of yesterday. He was kidnapped on Christmas Eve at around 9 p.m. in Ugwunakpamkpa, Inland Town, Onitsha, while returning home for Christmas celebration.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development.

“Our men are recovering the corpse now, and I think they should be on their way bringing it here to the State Police Headquarters in Amawbia,” SP Ikenga said. “We will break the news as soon as the corpse arrives here.

Share

Please follow and like us: