Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker, Azuka Found Dead Along 2nd Niger Bridge

The kidnapped Anambra State House of Assembly member Justice Azuka’s body was discovered on the 2nd Niger Bridge on Wednesday, February 5.

New Telegraph recalls that the lawmaker representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 was kidnapped on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunabankpa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.



According to the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, Azuka’s body was discovered by a combined security team.

Ikenga noted that after weeks of investigation, security operatives from Abuja apprehended the suspects late Wednesday.

The arrested individuals later led authorities to the location where they had dumped the lawmaker’s remains.

Police authorities in the State have said details of the incident are sketchy and further details would be made known to the public in due time.

