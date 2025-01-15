Kidnapped Anambra Banker Killed After Paying Ransom

Share

On Tuesday, the Anambra State Police Command confirmed the killing of a banker identified as Ifeoma who was abducted in Onitsha after collecting ransom from the family.

New Telegraph gathered that the kidnappers requested for ransom which the family paid but her abductors still killed her and dumped her body along Ideani junction Nnobi/Alor road Anambra.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development revealed that the corpse had been evacuated from the road and investigation had begun.

Ikenga said, “The command received the information about an abandoned female corpse found along the Nnobi-Alor Road allegedly dumped by suspected kidnappers.

“The corpse has been evacuated, the pictures have been escalated and investigations have begun to unravel the circumstances behind the death of the victim.”

