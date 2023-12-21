Kidnapped Abuja Music Band Regains Freedom (Video)

Following the kidnap of an Abuja-based juju band along the Lokoja highway, the band leader as well as his crew has finally regained freedom after two days in captivity.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer, Adeyinka Adeboye in a social media post on Monday, December 18, stated that the band leader was abducted alongside his crew while returning from a show in Kogi State.

Speaking further, Adeboye disclosed that the kidnappers demanded a N10 million ransom for each member.

Sharing the pictures of the victims, he wrote; “This is so scary. God have mercy. @omobadejumbobeats and his band men were kidnapped on their way to Kogi from Abuja for a performance yesterday, please we need help as the kidnappers are demanding an N10 million ransom on each member.”

In a new update, popular Christian singer Adegbodu Taiwo on Thursday, December 21, shared a video of the band being ushered out of a white bus.

He wrote: “To God alone be the glory, Omoba de Jumbo beats and his crew are back to Abuja safely. No more sorrow, IJN @omobadejumbobeats.”

However, the amount paid to secure their release was not disclosed.

Watch Video Below: