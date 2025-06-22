Kidnaped Anambra NDLEA Boss Regains Freedom

Share

The Director of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA Anambra Command Mr Daniel Onyeisi has been rescued from his abductors.

This was made possible by combined team of the officers and men of the Service Commanders in Anambra state.

A statement signed by Anambra Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the release on Sunday.

It would be recalled that the victim was abducted in the early hours of 12th June 2025 along Winner Road, Awka.

According to the PPRO the Director is currently in safe custody and receiving medical attention.

He said the Police, in collaboration with sister Agencies, especially the high-powered covert Operatives of the NDLEA led by Mrs Florence Ezeonye, the Zone 12 Commander of the NDLEA, complemented the aggressive rescue efforts which helped the victim’s safe return.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu has briefed the Police High Command on the development and activated the IGP’s directive to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

