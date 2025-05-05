Kidnap Victim: My Hand Was Chopped Off By Kidnappers, Not Islamists

Share

My left arm was chopped-off by kidnappers, who targeted my neck, a kidnap victim, Lanlege Samuel Adewale, has clarified.

Consequently, the middle-aged man urged the general public to disregard reports making the rounds online that his arm was severed by Islamists, saying “nothing could be further from the truth”.

Shortly after the victim was seen in a video that went viral, some social media users took to comment section, where they insinuated that Adewale’s arm was chopped-off by suspected Islamists.

Speaking with security men after he was rescued alongside his brother, the man said it was while trying to avoid a machete attack to his neck that one of the kidnappers cut-off his left hand.

New Telegraph was shown video evidence of the interview, to authenticate this report.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim said he and his brother were riding a motorcycle to Ogbe in Yagba West LGA, in Kogi State, on Sunday, April 27, when eight kidnappers sprung from the bush and seized them.

He told security sources that “it was in a failed bid to escape from the kidnappers’ den in Babanla forest in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, that one of the gang members left him with the life-threatening cut”.

According to the source: “He (victim)was left for dead until a Joint security team found him and took to hospital”.

The source further disclosed that, before the failed escape bid, the kidnappers had forced Langele and his brother to their hideout in Eruku forest, Ekiti LGA of Kwara State, through Oke-Ere/ Okoloke forests in Yagba West of Kogi State, where they spent two days.

The victim said: “The kidnappers were aggressive and refused our relatives, hence, the attempted escape. “My resistance angered them so much that they inflicted multiple injuries on my leg, arm and abandoned me thereafter.”

Share