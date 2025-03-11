Kidnap Survivor Urges IGP, Others To Increase Security On Highways

Share

A Lagos-based housewife, Mrs. Chiamaka Favour Agazuma, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and other heads of security agencies to do more by increasing the security on Nigerian roads, especially the BeninIjebu Ode Expressway, which she said is gradually becoming a death trap for travellers, due to banditry, kidnapping and violent crimes.

Mrs Agazuma who spoke with the New Telegraph recently in a phone conversation said her near death experience on the route with her children towards the end of last year leaves her with goose pimple when she remembers it.

According to her, what was meant to be a joyous family reunion turned into a horrific ordeal when herself and her four children, Joshua, Emmanuel, and twin daughters Odion and Akhere, embarked on a trip to Benin City, Edo State, on December 22, 2024, after their visas application to Aberdeen, United Kingdom to reunite with her husband and father, Mr. Ross Agazuma, were denied.

She noted that the trip was just to ease off tension and spend time with family for the Christmas holiday. However, it turned out that they got more than they bargained for as they couldn’t complete the trip, bandits ambushed their vehicle along the Benin-Ijebu Ode Expressway, robbed them of their belongings and abducted her and her children.

She said that the attackers, held them captive, demanding a ransom for their release. “What was supposed to be a simple road trip for a family gathering turned into a terrifying fight for survival, it was very depressing and this is the first time I am really able to speak about it freely, it was a horrible experience, I don’t think I can survive another one like it, God forbid.

“After enduring a distressing period in captivity, my children and I were finally released following the payment of a substantial ransom.

Though we survived, the psychological trauma remains profound, especially for my young children, who now live with the haunting memories of their abduction, the experience is better imagined.”

